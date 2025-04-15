ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Kudus reflects on career-defining moment at 2022 World Cup

TUE, 15 APR 2025

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus has shared what he describes as one of the most fulfilling moments of his football career — playing in front of his family during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview with NBC Sports, the Ghanaian international spoke about the emotional experience of having his loved ones in the stands during the tournament.

"It was actually having my family there. From playing in Nima, to having my family come to support me, and actually having them in Qatar, in the stands, was a massive feeling for me,” Kudus said.

"Most importantly, scoring and performing well, even though we didn’t go as far as I expected, was still a fulfilling moment.

"Having my family there with me to witness it on the pitch made it even more special," he added.

Kudus made a significant impact at the tournament, netting twice in Ghana’s thrilling 3-2 victory over South Korea after an opening loss to Portugal.

With Ghana currently riding high on back-to-back wins over Chad and Madagascar in the March international window, Kudus is on track to represent the Black Stars again at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

