UEFA Champions League preview: Aston Villa host PSG as Real Madrid clash with Arsenal

The return legs of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals will be held on the evenings of Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 April 2025, as Europe’s heavyweight teams continue the battle to win the world’s most prestigious club competition.

There is no better place to get your season-long ticket to the best football the world has to offer than DStv !

On Tuesday evening, Aston Villa will welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Villa Park in Birmingham, while Barcelona will head to the atmospheric Westfalenstadion for the return leg against Borussia Dortmund.

PSG secured a 3-1 triumph in the French capital to put themselves in charge of the tie, but winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia insists that there is still a tough return game left to wrestle with.

“We are happy with this result, but we have to keep going as there is the second game and the job is not finished,” said Kvaratskhelia. “[The second leg] will be difficult, but we have to try to play our game and we will see what is happening there.”

Barca manager Hansi Flick, meanwhile, was delighted with his team’s performance in thrashing Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg in Catalunya: “Dortmund are a good team and so we are already aware that we need to travel over there and commit as few errors as possible. Our three guys up front are terrific and very important but so is our defence... and our guys who come off the bench and somehow manage to hit the same performance level as the players they replace.”

Wednesday brings second-leg action from the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, as Real Madrid play host to Arsenal, while another legendary venue, the San Siro Stadium, will stage the clash between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Real find themselves in peril against the Gunners, having suffered a stunning 3-0 defeat in North London in the first leg, though midfield maestro Jude Bellingham is not giving up the fight.

“There is a second leg, that's the thing we're holding on to,” said Bellingham. “We're going to need something unbelievably special, something crazy - but if there's one place where crazy things can happen, it's our house.”

Inter hold all the cards for their clash with Bayern, having won 2-1 in the first leg in Bavaria, but manager Simone Inzaghi insists that they cannot take anything for granted.

“We must congratulate the lads. It is certainly a top-level result that makes us happy. We did something remarkable, but it won’t matter unless we do it in the second leg at San Siro in front of our fans, too,” said the highly-regarded tactician.

You are entitled to the best football... After all, you’re a DStv subscriber! Get and stay connected to DStv and ensure you don’t miss a single game!

To upgrade or manage your subscription download the MyDStv app on your mobile app store or visit www.dstv.com .

You can also catch all the action while on the move. Stream all matches on the DStv Stream app by downloading it from the app store today!

Broadcast details

Tuesday 15 April

21:00: Goals Show – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand

21:00: Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 16 April