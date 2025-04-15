ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It will be a tough game - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle ahead of Dreams FC clash

Football News It will be a tough game - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle ahead of Dreams FC clash
TUE, 15 APR 2025

Nations FC head coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle, is anticipating a tough game against Dreams FC on Wednesday.

The Abrankese-based side will host the Still Believe lads in an outstanding Matchday 22 game at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Mingle acknowledged Dreams' outstanding performance in recent times as he anticipates a tough test between both teams.

“Dreams FC are at the top, and it's unfortunate they lost against Medeama. Football is a game of uncertainty because nobody could predict Medeama’s heavy win over Dreams," he said.

"So that is why we have to prepare very well because they would want to redeem themselves against us after the defeat to Medeama. It’s going to be a tough game, so we have to work harder to overcome them," he added.

Nations FC are just two points behind log leaders Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Goldstars.

However, a win for the Abrankese-based club will be crucial for the club as the battle for the title unfolds.

Kick off is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

GH¢11,000 momo theft caused by social engineering — MTN tells customer GH¢11,000 momo theft caused by social engineering — MTN tells customer

2 hours ago

April 15: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average April 15: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average

2 hours ago

Thunderstorms to hit several parts of Ghana today – GMET warns Thunderstorms to hit several parts of Ghana today – GMET warns

3 hours ago

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political scientist and veteran member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) NPP's Amoako Baah forms New Patriotic Front, says NPP is incompetent and broken ...

3 hours ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi I’ll use democratic military style to preserve Kumasi’s image — Mayor

3 hours ago

GoldBod will curb galamsey, regulate trade – Tanko Computer GoldBod will curb galamsey, regulate trade – Tanko Computer

3 hours ago

GAF launches anti-galamsey operations across three commands GAF launches anti-galamsey operations across three commands

3 hours ago

Telcos will pay for SIM card registration – Sam George Telcos will pay for SIM card registration – Sam George

3 hours ago

Gold Fields Damang workers plan protest against govt over lease termination Gold Fields Damang workers plan protest against gov't over lease termination

4 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Free sanitary pads for pre-tertiary female students will be sourced locally — Da...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line