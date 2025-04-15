It will be a tough game - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle ahead of Dreams FC clash

Nations FC head coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle, is anticipating a tough game against Dreams FC on Wednesday.

The Abrankese-based side will host the Still Believe lads in an outstanding Matchday 22 game at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Mingle acknowledged Dreams' outstanding performance in recent times as he anticipates a tough test between both teams.

“Dreams FC are at the top, and it's unfortunate they lost against Medeama. Football is a game of uncertainty because nobody could predict Medeama’s heavy win over Dreams," he said.

"So that is why we have to prepare very well because they would want to redeem themselves against us after the defeat to Medeama. It’s going to be a tough game, so we have to work harder to overcome them," he added.

Nations FC are just two points behind log leaders Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Goldstars.

However, a win for the Abrankese-based club will be crucial for the club as the battle for the title unfolds.

Kick off is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.