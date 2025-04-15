We are well-prepared for Accra Lions clash - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has assured that his side is well-prepared for their clash against Accra Lions.

The Reds will be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium in an outstanding Matchday 22 game on Wednesday, April 16.

Kotoko, after dropping points against Heart of Lions last weekend, were hoping to return to winning ways against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium but were held to a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Narteh Ogum says they are well prepared and ready for the game.

"We are very prepared after our last game we played. We have tried to have our recovery session, unfortunately, we have to hit the road the following day, so there is still an element of stress in terms of fatigue in the players but then we have to be ready for the game on Wednesday and play," he told Asante Kotoko Media.

"We are ready in terms of what we have to offer on the field, tactically we are ready. If you look at Accra Lions, they are a very good side, as at now they are not in a good standing on the league log, so they look more motivated to play and win and get out of where they are now," he added.

Ogum anticipates a closed and interesting game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"While they are trying to stay out of relegation, we are also trying to compete for the league title, so it is going to be a close and interesting game in terms of who wins," said Ogum.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.