We will create new memories for Ghanaians, says Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has pledged that the current generation of Black Stars players is determined to bring joy and pride back to Ghanaians through football.

The national team has endured a rough patch in recent years, crashing out at the group stage in their last three major tournaments—AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Their struggles were further compounded by their failure to qualify for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Morocco later this year.

Despite the setbacks, Sulemana, in an interview with Showmax, remains optimistic.

He emphasized the importance of the national team to Ghanaians and the players’ responsibility to restore hope and pride.

"In Ghana, football means everything, there is no sport like football. We eat and drink football, and everything is football. So when we do play for the national team, we always want to fight and do our best for our country," Sulemana said.

Sulemana highlighted the legacy of Black Stars legends like Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan, who left lasting memories with their performances on the world stage, especially during Ghana’s iconic run at the 2010 World Cup.

"We have seen the likes of Essien and Asamoah Gyan achieve great things for Ghana on the biggest stage at the 2010 World Cup, and that is still in our brains, and we want to be able to recreate that.

"There are many memories that are engrained into our brains thanks to the past generation. Now it’s our time to give the older generation and new generation great memories so that they have something to live and cheer for," he added.

Following a disappointing 2024, the Black Stars have started 2025 with renewed energy, securing back-to-back victories over Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers—an encouraging sign of better days ahead.