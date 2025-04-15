We deserve to play in Europe next season, says Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo, believes AFC Bournemouth deserve to play in Europe next season due to their exceptional performance.

The Cherries ended their six-match winless run with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Monday at the Vitality Stadium, with Semenyo scoring the only goal of the game.

Speaking after the game, Semenyo said he believes Bournemouth are deserving of occupying a European spot following their hard-fought win.

"I feel like what we have done this year, we do definitely deserve the European places,” he told Sky Sports.

"All season long, we have been grinding and beating the top six teams. This little phase we are going through, losing and drawing, every team goes through that, but that is why this win is so important.

"We came into the game wanting to give our all, and you could see at the end in the celebrations that it meant a lot. It has been a tough couple of weeks, but it is good to be back on the board."

Semenyo’s goal was not only Bournemouth's third-earliest in the Premier League, it was also the first time in his career he has reached double figures for goals in all competitions, with his 10th of the campaign.

"You know me, I have to cook, if I don’t cook, I am not working,” he said when asked about his goal by Sky Sports pundit and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

"As soon as I got it, I knew I was going to shift onto my left, I just needed space. It was a nice, tidy, calm and collected finish. I knew the goal would come, I'm so happy, it's such a relief," he added.

Semenyo will hope to extend his goalscoring form when AFC Bournemouth travel to play Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park on Saturday.