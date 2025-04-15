ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 15 Apr 2025 Football News

We deserve to play in Europe next season, says Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

We deserve to play in Europe next season, says Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo, believes AFC Bournemouth deserve to play in Europe next season due to their exceptional performance.

The Cherries ended their six-match winless run with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Monday at the Vitality Stadium, with Semenyo scoring the only goal of the game.

Speaking after the game, Semenyo said he believes Bournemouth are deserving of occupying a European spot following their hard-fought win.

"I feel like what we have done this year, we do definitely deserve the European places,” he told Sky Sports.

"All season long, we have been grinding and beating the top six teams. This little phase we are going through, losing and drawing, every team goes through that, but that is why this win is so important.

"We came into the game wanting to give our all, and you could see at the end in the celebrations that it meant a lot. It has been a tough couple of weeks, but it is good to be back on the board."

Semenyo’s goal was not only Bournemouth's third-earliest in the Premier League, it was also the first time in his career he has reached double figures for goals in all competitions, with his 10th of the campaign.

"You know me, I have to cook, if I don’t cook, I am not working,” he said when asked about his goal by Sky Sports pundit and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

"As soon as I got it, I knew I was going to shift onto my left, I just needed space. It was a nice, tidy, calm and collected finish. I knew the goal would come, I'm so happy, it's such a relief," he added.

Semenyo will hope to extend his goalscoring form when AFC Bournemouth travel to play Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

34 minutes ago

GH¢11,000 momo theft caused by social engineering — MTN tells customer GH¢11,000 momo theft caused by social engineering — MTN tells customer

34 minutes ago

April 15: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average April 15: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average

36 minutes ago

Thunderstorms to hit several parts of Ghana today – GMET warns Thunderstorms to hit several parts of Ghana today – GMET warns

1 hour ago

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political scientist and veteran member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) NPP's Amoako Baah forms New Patriotic Front, says NPP is incompetent and broken ...

1 hour ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi I’ll use democratic military style to preserve Kumasi’s image — Mayor

1 hour ago

GoldBod will curb galamsey, regulate trade – Tanko Computer GoldBod will curb galamsey, regulate trade – Tanko Computer

1 hour ago

GAF launches anti-galamsey operations across three commands GAF launches anti-galamsey operations across three commands

1 hour ago

Telcos will pay for SIM card registration – Sam George Telcos will pay for SIM card registration – Sam George

1 hour ago

Gold Fields Damang workers plan protest against govt over lease termination Gold Fields Damang workers plan protest against gov't over lease termination

2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Free sanitary pads for pre-tertiary female students will be sourced locally — Da...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line