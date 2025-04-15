ModernGhana logo
Antoine Semenyo equals Michael Essien’s Premier League goal record

Antoine Semenyo equals Michael Essien's Premier League goal record
TUE, 15 APR 2025

Antoine Semenyo has drawn level with Michael Essien on the list of Ghana’s top Premier League scorers after firing AFC Bournemouth to a much-needed 1-0 victory over Fulham.

The 25-year-old wasted no time, finding the back of the net just 53 seconds into the match at the Vitality Stadium.

His early strike ended Bournemouth’s six-game winless streak and lifted them to 8th place on the table, now just six points adrift of Aston Villa in seventh.

Semenyo’s goal—his eighth of the season—equals his personal best in a single Premier League campaign. It also takes his total tally to 17 goals since joining from Bristol City.

With that finish, the Ghanaian forward now shares fifth spot on the all-time list of Ghanaian scorers in the Premier League with Chelsea icon Michael Essien.

He trails only Andre Ayew (21 goals), Jeffery Schlupp (22), Tony Yeboah (24), and Jordan Ayew (41).

Semenyo will be aiming to continue his impressive form when Bournemouth face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this Saturday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

