ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2030 World Cup: Concacaf says 64-team tournament should not be considered

By BBC
Football News 2030 World Cup: Concacaf says 64-team tournament should not be considered
TUE, 15 APR 2025

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani has criticised a proposal to expand the 2030 men's World Cup to 64 teams.

The plans, put forward by South American governing body Conmebol, have also drawn opposition from Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The tournament will be hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal, after the opening matches are held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The 2026 World Cup, which will take place across the United States, Mexico and Canada, has already been expanded from 32 to 48 teams.

But Conmebol said it wanted to add more participants to mark the competition's 100-year anniversary.

"I don't believe expanding the men's World Cup to 64 teams is the right move for the tournament itself and the broader football ecosystem, from national teams to club competitions, leagues, and players," Montagliani told ESPN.

"We haven't even kicked off the new 48-team World Cup yet, so personally, I don't think that expanding to 64 teams should even be on the table."

Concacaf is the governing body of football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The decision to expand the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams was taken in 2017 following a unanimous vote at a Fifa congress.

Fifa's 75th congress will be held in Paraguay on 15 May, when Conmebol's proposal could be discussed.

If the proposal is accepted, the 2030 edition would consist of 128 matches, double the number played under the 64-game format used from 1998 and 2022.

In March, Ceferin described the proposal as a "bad idea" while AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa said it would cause "chaos".

"If the issue remains open to change, then the door will not only be open to expanding the tournament to 64 teams," said Salman.

"But someone might come along and demand raising the number to 132 teams. Where would we end up then? It would become chaos."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political scientist and veteran member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) NPP's Amoako Baah forms New Patriotic Front, says NPP is incompetent and broken ...

53 minutes ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi I’ll use democratic military style to preserve Kumasi’s image — Mayor

54 minutes ago

GoldBod will curb galamsey, regulate trade – Tanko Computer GoldBod will curb galamsey, regulate trade – Tanko Computer

54 minutes ago

GAF launches anti-galamsey operations across three commands GAF launches anti-galamsey operations across three commands

54 minutes ago

Telcos will pay for SIM card registration – Sam George Telcos will pay for SIM card registration – Sam George

54 minutes ago

Gold Fields Damang workers plan protest against govt over lease termination Gold Fields Damang workers plan protest against gov't over lease termination

2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip and MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Free sanitary pads for pre-tertiary female students will be sourced locally — Da...

10 hours ago

Government must disclose its mining policy direction to prevent stakeholder confusion – GMWU Government must disclose its mining policy direction to prevent stakeholder conf...

10 hours ago

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seen here with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, has affirmed Moroccos claim to the Western Sahara. By Jim WATSON (AFP/File) UN envoy calls for resolution in Western Sahara conflict

14 hours ago

We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line