Luka Doncic tops list of NBA's most popular jerseys

By BBC
Basketball
TUE, 15 APR 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Luka Doncic spent almost seven seasons with the Mavericks before his surprise move

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has become the first non-American player to top the list of the NBA's most popular jerseys.

The 26-year-old Slovenian, who joined the Lakers in February from the Dallas Mavericks in a huge three-way trade deal, is the first player other than Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry or LeBron James of the Lakers to top the list since the 2012-13 regular season.

The five-time All Star was described as a "one-of-a-kind, young global superstar" by the Lakers when he made his move.

Curry is second on the list, and James third, with Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks rounding out the top five.

The Lakers lead the most popular team merchandise list ahead of the Celtics, Warriors, Knicks and Chicago Bulls with results for both categories based on sales from the NBA store's official site during the regular season.

Since the sport's trade deadline on 6 February, jersey sales via the site are up 21% compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by Doncic's trade.

