Hearts of Oak collapse my move to Atletico Madrid - Torric Jebrin reveals

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Torric Jabrin, has blamed the club for his collapsed move to Atletico Madrid.

The winger passed trials to join the Spanish side but was unable to seal the transfer due to a breakdown in negotiations between the two clubs.

Speaking to Gil Media on YouTube, Jabrin explained that although he was not privy to the full details, the move fell through because of financial demands from Hearts of Oak.

According to him, the move fell through due to the Ghanaian club's demands.

“I went to Atletico Madrid first, and everything went well. But because of money issues, I came back. The team and Hearts of Oak couldn't reach an agreement. I don't know what went on between the two clubs, but it was about money,” he said.

Despite the disappointment, Jabrin acknowledged that Hearts of Oak’s valuation was likely driven by the high regard they had for his talent.

“I think they knew I was talented and believed they could get more money from my transfer. So when they got offers, they didn’t think much about the player—they were thinking, ‘He’s talented, we’ll get more money, so let’s take our time.’ That’s how I’d put it.”

“I don’t blame them that much. I always say they gave me the opportunity, so I can’t speak badly about them—but they were focused on the money.”

Throughout his career, Torric Jabrin played for numerous clubs around the world, playing in countries including Turkey, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, DR Congo, Maldives, and Egypt.

Notable teams he played for include Hearts of Oak, Trabzonspor, TP Mazembe, and Al Masry.