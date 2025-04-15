ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak collapse my move to Atletico Madrid - Torric Jebrin reveals

Football News Hearts of Oak collapse my move to Atletico Madrid - Torric Jebrin reveals
TUE, 15 APR 2025

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Torric Jabrin, has blamed the club for his collapsed move to Atletico Madrid.

The winger passed trials to join the Spanish side but was unable to seal the transfer due to a breakdown in negotiations between the two clubs.

Speaking to Gil Media on YouTube, Jabrin explained that although he was not privy to the full details, the move fell through because of financial demands from Hearts of Oak.

According to him, the move fell through due to the Ghanaian club's demands.

“I went to Atletico Madrid first, and everything went well. But because of money issues, I came back. The team and Hearts of Oak couldn't reach an agreement. I don't know what went on between the two clubs, but it was about money,” he said.

Despite the disappointment, Jabrin acknowledged that Hearts of Oak’s valuation was likely driven by the high regard they had for his talent.

“I think they knew I was talented and believed they could get more money from my transfer. So when they got offers, they didn’t think much about the player—they were thinking, ‘He’s talented, we’ll get more money, so let’s take our time.’ That’s how I’d put it.”

“I don’t blame them that much. I always say they gave me the opportunity, so I can’t speak badly about them—but they were focused on the money.”

Throughout his career, Torric Jabrin played for numerous clubs around the world, playing in countries including Turkey, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, DR Congo, Maldives, and Egypt.

Notable teams he played for include Hearts of Oak, Trabzonspor, TP Mazembe, and Al Masry.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Government must disclose its mining policy direction to prevent stakeholder confusion – GMWU Government must disclose its mining policy direction to prevent stakeholder conf...

3 hours ago

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seen here with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, has affirmed Moroccos claim to the Western Sahara. By Jim WATSON (AFP/File) UN envoy calls for resolution in Western Sahara conflict

3 hours ago

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno exchanging pleasantries with Bawku Naba, Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II Bawku Naba praises IGP Yohuno for commitment to justice and peace

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Well whip you to preserve Asantehenes Garden City of Africa, if you make things difficult for me your bodyll also feel the difficulty — King Zuba warns pavement traders Kumasi: 'We'll whip you to preserve Asantehene's Garden City of Africa, if you m...

6 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Appointments committee lost focus during my vetting, the golden opportunity to a...

6 hours ago

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, CEO, NHIS NHIA clears GH₵834million claims to healthcare providers

6 hours ago

Central Regional Minister, Hon. Ekow Okyere Panyin Eduamoah "Let involve traditional leaders in our administration to achieve the Reset Agen...

6 hours ago

Kofi Tonto 'Don’t blame IMF for your tariff increments' – Kofi Tonto chides government

7 hours ago

A/R: We’ll flog traders who violate pavement trading ban – Kumasi Mayor A/R: We’ll flog traders who violate pavement trading ban – Kumasi Mayor

7 hours ago

We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line