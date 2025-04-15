ModernGhana logo
I hope we beat Ghana - Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka ahead of Unity Cup clash

TUE, 15 APR 2025

Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka has expressed his determination to secure a win against arch-rivals Ghana in the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup.

The much-anticipated semi-final clash between the two West African powerhouses is set to take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, home of Premier League side Brentford, later in May.

Despite the Unity Cup being a friendly tournament, Onyeka stressed the importance of triumphing over Ghana, highlighting the historic rivalry between the nations.

"I am looking forward to that game. It is always a big rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana, and it is also good to play in this Cup to bring the countries together. Hopefully, we will win against Ghana," he told Joy Sports.

The Augsburg midfielder also addressed Nigeria’s ongoing World Cup qualification campaign. With four crucial games remaining, he remains optimistic about the Super Eagles' chances of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We still have a chance to qualify. We have to win the rest of our four matches, and hopefully, we will qualify," a confident Onyeka added.

The 2025 Unity Cup will kick off with Ghana facing Nigeria on May 28, while Trinidad and Tobago will go head-to-head with Jamaica a day earlier, on May 27. The winners of both matches will advance to the final, while the losing sides will battle for third place on May 31.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

