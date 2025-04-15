Antoine Semenyo scores as Bournemouth beat Fulham to end winless run

Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo, scored the only goal as AFC Bournemouth secured a hard-fought win against Fulham on Monday night.

Semenyo put the Cherries ahead in just 53 seconds to end their six-game winless run at the Vitality Stadium.

The 25-year-old managed to squeeze past Antonee Robinson on the right, before placing a curler into the bottom left out of goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s reach.

It was his eighth league goal this term, netting for the first time since 25th January 2025 against Nottingham Forest.

Semenyo was given a rapturous ovation after he was substituted on the 90th mark by the Argentine Soler, who arrived from Argentinian side Lanus in January.

Bournemouth also hit the post through Evanilson as they claimed a first home win since January, while Fulham slipped to a third away league defeat in a row.

Both teams are six points off Aston Villa, who occupy the final guaranteed European spot.

Semenyo will be hoping to continue to push his side when they travel to play Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park.