ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe recovering from pneumonia

By BBC
Football News Newcastle boss Eddie Howe recovering from pneumonia
TUE, 15 APR 2025

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe thanked fans for the "messages and warm wishes" after the club announced he is recovering in hospital having been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Howe, 47, went to hospital late on Friday having felt unwell for a number of days.

Newcastle said on Saturday he would be absent for their Premier League match against Manchester United at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Magpies won the match 4-1 and assistant manager Jason Tindall said Howe had watched the game from his hospital bed.

"A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family," Howe said in a statement issued by the club.

"I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me.

"I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible."

Tindall and fellow coach Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle for their Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on 16 and 19 April respectively.

The club said "further updates" concerning Howe's situation would be "communicated in due course".

"The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery," the statement added.

Last month, Howe guided Newcastle to their first domestic trophy for 70 years with a deserved Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Newcastle are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

Amersham-born Howe has been in charge of the Magpies since November 2021, when he succeeded Steve Bruce as the club's head coach.

Newcastle have finished 11th, fourth and seventh in the past three seasons.

Howe has taken charge of 165 matches in all competitions for Newcastle, winning 84, drawing 36 and losing 45 of them.

Under Howe, the Magpies memorably beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group stage in the 2023-24 campaign but failed to make it to the knockout stage.

He previously had two spells in charge of Bournemouth either side of a brief stint at Burnley, and has been talked of as a future England manager.

However, he said he was not interviewed by the Football Association to replace Gareth Southgate, with Thomas Tuchel appointed Three Lions boss last October.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Government must disclose its mining policy direction to prevent stakeholder confusion – GMWU Government must disclose its mining policy direction to prevent stakeholder conf...

1 hour ago

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seen here with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, has affirmed Moroccos claim to the Western Sahara. By Jim WATSON (AFP/File) UN envoy calls for resolution in Western Sahara conflict

1 hour ago

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno exchanging pleasantries with Bawku Naba, Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II Bawku Naba praises IGP Yohuno for commitment to justice and peace

1 hour ago

Kumasi: Well whip you to preserve Asantehenes Garden City of Africa, if you make things difficult for me your bodyll also feel the difficulty — King Zuba warns pavement traders Kumasi: 'We'll whip you to preserve Asantehene's Garden City of Africa, if you m...

4 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George Appointments committee lost focus during my vetting, the golden opportunity to a...

4 hours ago

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, CEO, NHIS NHIA clears GH₵834million claims to healthcare providers

4 hours ago

Central Regional Minister, Hon. Ekow Okyere Panyin Eduamoah "Let involve traditional leaders in our administration to achieve the Reset Agen...

4 hours ago

Kofi Tonto 'Don’t blame IMF for your tariff increments' – Kofi Tonto chides government

5 hours ago

A/R: We’ll flog traders who violate pavement trading ban – Kumasi Mayor A/R: We’ll flog traders who violate pavement trading ban – Kumasi Mayor

5 hours ago

We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests We’re coming for the financiers — Minister declares after 7 galamsey arrests

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line