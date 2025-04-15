Newcastle boss Eddie Howe recovering from pneumonia

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe thanked fans for the "messages and warm wishes" after the club announced he is recovering in hospital having been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Howe, 47, went to hospital late on Friday having felt unwell for a number of days.

Newcastle said on Saturday he would be absent for their Premier League match against Manchester United at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Magpies won the match 4-1 and assistant manager Jason Tindall said Howe had watched the game from his hospital bed.

"A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family," Howe said in a statement issued by the club.

"I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me.

"I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible."

Tindall and fellow coach Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle for their Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on 16 and 19 April respectively.

The club said "further updates" concerning Howe's situation would be "communicated in due course".

"The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery," the statement added.

Last month, Howe guided Newcastle to their first domestic trophy for 70 years with a deserved Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Newcastle are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

Amersham-born Howe has been in charge of the Magpies since November 2021, when he succeeded Steve Bruce as the club's head coach.

Newcastle have finished 11th, fourth and seventh in the past three seasons.

Howe has taken charge of 165 matches in all competitions for Newcastle, winning 84, drawing 36 and losing 45 of them.

Under Howe, the Magpies memorably beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group stage in the 2023-24 campaign but failed to make it to the knockout stage.

He previously had two spells in charge of Bournemouth either side of a brief stint at Burnley, and has been talked of as a future England manager.

However, he said he was not interviewed by the Football Association to replace Gareth Southgate, with Thomas Tuchel appointed Three Lions boss last October.