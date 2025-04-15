ModernGhana logo
Serie A: McTominay double helps Napoli close gap on Inter

By BBC
TUE, 15 APR 2025

Scott McTominay continued his fine debut campaign in Italy with a double against Empoli as Napoli reduced the gap between themselves and Serie A leaders Inter Milan to three points.

The 28-year-old Scotland midfielder had gone six league games without scoring, but gave Napoli an 18th-minute lead with a low driven shot from the edge of the penalty area following a neat lay-off from Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium striker Lukaku scored his 12th league goal of the campaign 11 minutes into the second half, smashing an effort past visiting goalkeeper Devis Vasquez to double Napoli's lead.

McTominay grabbed his second five minutes later, this time rising high in the box to meet Lukaku's dinked cross with a flicked header that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

The former Manchester United midfielder should have completed his hat-trick six minutes after that, but he hit the post after Lukaku unselfishly played him through on goal.

McTominay has scored eight goals in Serie A this season, his best return in a league campaign.

He has scored more league goals since leaving United last summer than all of his former team-mates apart from Bruno Fernandes, who has also found the net on eight occassions.

Second-placed Napoli trail league leaders Inter Milan by three points with six games left to play, as they look to win a second Scudetto in three seasons.

Empoli remain 19th in the table, two points adrift of safety.

Next up for Antonio Conte's team is trip to bottom side Monza on Saturday, while Inter - looking to defend the title they won last season - travel to Champions League-chasing Bologna on Sunday.

