We need the fans to stick to the team - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum after back-to-back draws

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has implored the fans of the club back and stick behind the players despite their back-to-back draws.

After being held to a 1-1 draw against Heart of Lions last weekend at the Kpando Sports Stadium, Kotoko were hoping to return to winning ways against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the Reds were again held to a 1-1 draw against the Hunters. The result still leave Kotoko at the top of the league log.

Speaking to the media after the game, Nartehg Ogum attributed the team’s underwhelming performance to a lack of intensity.

“We looked slow today. I don’t know if it’s due to fatigue, but before the game, they were physically and mentally okay. However, their movement today didn’t reflect that,” Ogum said.

He also expressed concerns over Kotoko’s inability to control the midfield, an area that Bechem United exploited to gain momentum.

“We couldn’t dominate the middle as we usually do, and that gave Bechem the edge in that area. That, in my opinion, really worked against us,” he added.

Despite the setback, Ogum emphasized the importance of unity and positivity from the supporters as the league heads into its final stretch.

“Right now, it’s about emotional support. If the players feel the fans are behind them, it becomes easier to bounce back. But if they sense the support is fading, doubts begin to creep in, and that could create more problems,” Ogum explained.

He acknowledged the fans’ disappointment, especially after recent performances that raised expectations.

“I understand the fans are upset, since we returned to Baba Yara, we’ve given them good football and results. So after drawing in Kpando and considering how we played there, they were confident we’d beat Bechem. But this is exactly when we need them the most.”

What next?

Asante Kotoko now turns their focus to a tricky away fixture against Accra Lions.