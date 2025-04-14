ModernGhana logo
My Hearts of Oak pre-match comments were for promotional purposes – Vision FC Technical Director Annor Walker

MON, 14 APR 2025

Technical Director of Vision FC, Annor Walker, says his remarks about finishing Hearts of Oak in 25 minutes prior to their clash were only meant to promote the game.

Ahead of the game at the Nii Adjei Kraku Park, the veteran Ghanaian gaffer insisted that the Phobian Club has no chance against the Tema-based side.

However, the highly contested game ended 1-1.

Reacting to the scoreline, Walker emphasized that his comments were aimed at attracting fans to the stadium early, and not a show of disrespect.

"Hearts is a big club, I have a lot of respect for them," Walker told Asempa FM.

"My pre-match comments were for promotional purposes, not meant to disrespect them."

Hearts of Oak opened the scoring just before halftime, as Kelvin Osei Asibey capitalized on a defensive mix-up to find the net.

However, the hosts responded in the second half. A poor clearance from Hearts defender Raphael Amponsah allowed Adjetey Sowah to seize the opportunity, curling in a superb equalizer past goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The result leaves Hearts in sixth place with 41 points while Vision FC sit 14th with 29 points.

  • What next?

Vision FC will look to return to winning ways when they travel to take on Berekum Chelsea.

