We were the better side against Hearts of Oak - Vision FC coach Nana Kweku Agyemang

Vision FC head coach, Nana Kweku Agyemang, has expressed a strong displeasure after his side was held to a 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak.

The Phobian Club were hosted at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Stadium in the Matchday 27 games of the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The 'Phobians' opened the scoring account in the game through center-back Kelvin Osei Asibey. However, the home side equalized through Adjetey Sowah.

Speaking after the game on AFA Sports, Kweku Agyemang expressed his displeasure, saying they should have won the game.

"No, I'm not happy, we had a game plan and could have worked easily, we created so many chances but couldn't take them," he said.

"Hearts of Oak's game plan was only to try to win the first and second balls, which they succeeded with in the first half. One of those resulted in the confusion, we crushed ourselves, and they got the goal.

"But we dominated, we got into the phases, but unfortunately we couldn't convert our chances," he added.

Despite the draw, Vision FC are in 14th place now with 29 points.

What next?

Vision FC will play as guests to Basake Holy Stars in the next round of matches.