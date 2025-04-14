$500,000 fund to complete Ghana Olympic at Amasaman project - Ben Nunoo Mensah

A landmark $500,000 legacy fund set aside to complete the OlympAfrica Juvenile Sports Excellence Centre at Amasaman took centre stage last Saturday as the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) held an Extraordinary Congress that celebrated transparency, unity and prudent leadership under outgoing President Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the congress drew glowing commendations from delegates, who hailed the administration for its financial discipline, sound governance, and transformative impact on Ghana sports.

The fund, saved over an eight-year tenure, was highlighted as a game-changing investment for the development of young athletes.

The delegates were full of commendation as GOC Treasurer, Frederick Acheampong, whose presentation of the 2023–2024 statement of accounts was described as faultless.

“For the first time in the history of the GOC congress, accounts were presented without any faults or fights,” remarked Samuel Ayeh, a respected athletics coach and former national athlete who represented the Security Services.

GOC Deputy Treasurer, Isaac Aboagye Duah followed up with a comprehensive presentation of the 2025 budget, which was met with overwhelming approval by the house—yet another sign of the growing confidence in the organisation’s financial management.

Despite the widespread endorsement, there were constructive calls for improvement. Bawa Fuseini, representing Ghana Athletics, urged for continued consistency in administrative leadership and delivery.

Meanwhile, Christen Ashiley of the Ghana Canoeing and Rowing Association made a case for equal support for national federations, particularly in the payment of affiliation fees to their respective international federations.

Still, the overall tone remained overwhelmingly positive as Charles Asare of Ghana Cricket described the session as “one of the smoothest and most controversy-free meetings” the GOC has ever held.

“No heated debates, no unnecessary drills or drama—just progress, and that says a lot about the maturity we’ve reached as a body,” he said after the congress.

Yakubu Abdul Razak of the Ghana Kickboxing Association praised the GOC leadership for “excellent service,” and described Mr Nunoo Mensah’s leadership over the past eight years as “visionary and exemplary.”

He urged the next president to build on the strong foundation laid and maintain the prudent financial systems established under the outgoing administration.

Speaking to the media after the congress, the outgoing GOC chief reflected on his tenure with humility and pride, thanking the delegates for their trust and loyalty to the GOC board throughout his leadership.

“It’s been a journey of growth, achievement and integrity,” he said. “We’ve achieved a lot together. I only pray that the legacies we’ve built will be sustained and improved.”

With an upcoming Elective Congress scheduled for April 26, he called on delegates to elect leaders based on “credibility, integrity, selflessness and track record of achievements,” to preserve the GOC’s reputation both locally and internationally.

In a parting gesture, he appealed to the incoming board to commit GOC’s $500,000 legacy fund—painstakingly saved over his tenure—to be invested into completing the OlympAfrica Juvenile Sports Excellence Centre in Amasaman, a legacy project he championed but could not complete during his tenure.

He rounded off by thanking sponsors, the media, sports enthusiasts and discerning Ghanaians who supported his administration while charging the incoming board to continue the culture of prudent financial management.