We struggled against Bechem United - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has admitted that his side struggled to find their rhythm against Bechem United.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 27 games on Sunday.

Darlvin Yeboah broke the deadlock in the 69th minute for the away side before Albert Amoah scored a spot kick to end the game 1-1.

“It was a nice game. I think Bechem came defensively to stay low and then go on the counter," Narteh Ogum said.

They tried to put a lot of men behind the ball, which made it very difficult for us to penetrate, but then, we tried a few times and we were able to unlock it, but we couldn’t score. It was a good game.

“Bechem United is a very good side, but I think we didn’t find our rhythm, we didn’t find our flow, and I think that is the main reason," he added.

Despite the draw, Bechem United remain in 7th place on the league table with 40 points, while Kotoko stay at the top with 47 points.

What next?

Bechem United will aim to return to winning ways when they host Bibiani GoldStars in their next fixture, while Kotoko will be on the road to face Accra Lions.