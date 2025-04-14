2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship: Asamoah Gyan and Clementine Toure to conduct draw

As excitement builds ahead of the much-anticipated CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals in Ghana, CAF has confirmed African legends Asamoah Gyan and Clementine Toure as assistants for the Official Draw on Monday, 21 April in Accra.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship, Ghana 2025 will take place in Accra between 23 – 26 April.

Ghana’s Gyan and Toure from Cote d’Ivoire will be handed the responsibility of assisting with the draw of the third edition of Africa’s largest school football competition continental finals.

Also present at the draw will be Abedi Pele, Adjoa Bayor (both Ghana), Robert Kidiaba (DR Congo), as well as Amanda Dlamini (South Africa), who, alongside Gyan and Toure, will play a supporting role to the participating teams throughout the competition.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals mark the culmination of another impactful season of the innovative youth football competition, and will see eight (8) nations in both the Boys and Girls Under-15 age categories contesting for continental honours.

Running parallel to the four-day competition will be various CAF Capacity Building Programmes that have been uniquely designed in a bid to develop future African talent that is equally able to lead both on and off the pitch.

South Africa are the current holders of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Girls U-15 title, after clinching it in a closely contested encounter against Morocco in Tanzania last year.

The Boys U-15 title is held by Tanzania, who lifted the trophy in front of their supporters last year, following their win over Guinea.

Winners of both the Boys’ and Girls’ competition will each receive USD 300,000 prize money, with the runners-up receiving USD 200,000 and bronze medallists USD 150,000 to be utilised for development projects within schools.

A donation of USD 10 million was granted by the Motsepe Foundation at the launch of the CAF African Schools Football Championship in 2022.

CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 Teams:

GIRLS:

Ghana (Hosts)

Benin (WAFU B)

DR Congo (UNIFFAC)

South Africa (Champions, COSAFA)

Uganda (CECAFA)

Gambia (WAFU A)

Malawi (COSAFA)

Morocco (UNAF)

BOYS: