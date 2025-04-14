We should have won against Asante Kotoko, says Bechem United coach Kwaku Danso

Bechem United head coach Kwaku Danso believes his team deserved all three points in their 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko on Matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters travelled to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, where Darlvin Yeboah opened the scoring in the 69th minute with a brilliant strike to give the visitors the lead.

However, Asante Kotoko responded late in the game, with Albert Amoah converting a penalty to salvage a point for the Porcupine Warriors.

Speaking after the match, Danso expressed mixed feelings about the result.

“It wasn’t bad. Before the game, I told you we are going to change the narrative, and you’ve seen it yourself. We should have won the game because my boys played to instructions,” Kweku Danso said after the game.

When asked about the officiating, Danso was cautious in his response: “I don’t want to comment about certain things, so let me reserve my comment on that.”

Despite the draw, Bechem United remain in 7th place on the league table with 40 points, while Kotoko stay at the top with 47 points.

What next?

Bechem United will aim to return to winning ways when they host Bibiani GoldStars in their next fixture, while Kotoko will be on the road to face Accra Lions.