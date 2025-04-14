ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We should have won against Asante Kotoko, says Bechem United coach Kwaku Danso

Football News We should have won against Asante Kotoko, says Bechem United coach Kwaku Danso
MON, 14 APR 2025

Bechem United head coach Kwaku Danso believes his team deserved all three points in their 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko on Matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters travelled to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, where Darlvin Yeboah opened the scoring in the 69th minute with a brilliant strike to give the visitors the lead.

However, Asante Kotoko responded late in the game, with Albert Amoah converting a penalty to salvage a point for the Porcupine Warriors.

Speaking after the match, Danso expressed mixed feelings about the result.

“It wasn’t bad. Before the game, I told you we are going to change the narrative, and you’ve seen it yourself. We should have won the game because my boys played to instructions,” Kweku Danso said after the game.

When asked about the officiating, Danso was cautious in his response: “I don’t want to comment about certain things, so let me reserve my comment on that.”

Despite the draw, Bechem United remain in 7th place on the league table with 40 points, while Kotoko stay at the top with 47 points.

  • What next?

Bechem United will aim to return to winning ways when they host Bibiani GoldStars in their next fixture, while Kotoko will be on the road to face Accra Lions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi Act by your word, don’t run from your galamsey promises — Senyo Hosi to Mahama

26 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nursing training admission forms reduced from GHS200 to GHS150 — Health Minister

26 minutes ago

2024 elections: ‘NPP supporters failed to vote because we didn’t choose right candidate’ — Owusu Bempah 2024 elections: ‘NPP supporters failed to vote because we didn’t choose right ca...

26 minutes ago

Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning Bawku conflict has moved beyond chieftaincy disputes — Prof Kwesi Aning

2 hours ago

Govt to commission Blue Water Guards in Western Region today Govt to commission Blue Water Guards in Western Region today

2 hours ago

IGP Yohuno and his men during the visit to Bawku How irate Bawku youth allegedly shot at IGP Yohuno‘s car and injuring an officer...

2 hours ago

Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever — Frimpong-Boateng to party Remove the demons in NPP from leadership positions or continue to suffer forever...

3 hours ago

Euro hits GHS18.09 selling rate as cedi holds at GHS16.05 on April 14 Euro hits GHS18.09 selling rate as cedi holds at GHS16.05 on April 14

3 hours ago

It’s good to recruit idle Bawku youth as measure to end conflict — Ade Coker backs IGP It’s good to recruit idle Bawku youth as measure to end conflict — Ade Coker bac...

3 hours ago

Sue Rev. Ntim Fordjour for spreading falsehoods — GFL tells AirMed International Sue Rev. Ntim Fordjour for spreading falsehoods — GFL tells AirMed International

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line