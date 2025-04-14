ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara pleased with draw with Vision FC

MON, 14 APR 2025

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of their 1-1 draw against Vision FC in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The match, part of Matchday 27, took place at the Nii Adjei Okraku II Sports Complex. Kelvin Osei Asibey gave Hearts of Oak the lead in the 40th minute, but Adjetey Sowah’s brilliant strike equalized for Vision FC, ensuring the points were shared.

“We played at this stadium, but it is not easy for us because of some things I don’t want to say, but I think the game is not bad. The two teams tried their best and we got our points," Ouattara said.

"We are impressed because every time I tell them we can score, we created some chances, but no problem because the opponent also did well in defence and in midfield everybody tried to win the match in midfield," he added.

The draw leaves Hearts of Oak in 5th place with 41 points, while Vision FC remain 14th with 29 points.

  • What next?

Hearts of Oak will look to bounce back to winning ways in their next match against Aduana FC, while Vision FC will travel to face Basake Hoy Stars.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

