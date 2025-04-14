Mohammed Kudus pushes African players to showcase their skills and qualities

Ghana and West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus, has urged African players to showcase their skills and talents whenever given the chance.

In an interview with Premier League Productions, Kudus highlighted the limitations often placed on African players when it comes to their abilities.

He expressed frustration with the common focus on their physical attributes rather than their technical prowess.

“Mostly, when African players are being described, it’s more about their physique, strength, and their speed,” he said.

“In my eyes, I believe that we have skilful players. I would urge more African players to be who they are and enjoy their qualities and stuff.”

The 24-year-old also pointed to Manchester City legend Yaya Toure as a prime example of a player whose true talent was often overlooked.

“Yaya Toure was crazy, untouchable. He had more than pace and power," he said.

“You need a lot of flair to be beating players. This league, everyone, is strong. Everyone is strong and fast, so you need something special to do that," he added.

Although Kudus enjoyed a standout season last year, his performances have dipped in the current campaign, with just four goals so far for the Hammers.

He was on the field when West Ham suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.