Mohammed Kudus vows to stick to his style despite rsks

Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus has reaffirmed his commitment to his trademark dribbling and entertaining style of play, saying he won’t compromise his identity on the pitch — no matter the risks.

Despite a challenging season, Kudus remains one of the Premier League’s top dribblers. The 24-year-old ranks among the top five best dribblers in the league and is also in the top 10 for most take-ons across Europe’s top five leagues.

By the end of 2024, Kudus had completed a remarkable 127 take-ons — the highest in Europe’s elite competitions.

“We are all different, and we all have our impact in the world, so there’s not a single day I’ll ever change my style of play for any coach, anybody, whatsoever,” he said

“I think me expressing myself on the pitch, playing how I play is just who I am, and that will never change.”

“At the end of the day, be the boy from Nima living his dream, and maybe people can find inspiration through that by being myself,” he added.

Although Kudus hasn't quite hit the heights of his debut Premier League campaign, he has still managed five goals for West Ham this season.

He featured in West Ham’s recent 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

