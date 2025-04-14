U-20 AFCON: Ghana paired with Senegal, DR Congo and CAR in Group C

The Black Satellites of Ghana have been housed in Group C for the upcoming U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The final draw for the tournament was conducted today, Sunday, April 13, in Cairo by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

At the end of the draw, Ghana has been drawn into Group C, which has Senegal, DR Congo, and Central African Republic.

Under Coach Desmond Ofei, the team is scheduled to engage in a series of friendlies before departing for Egypt for the tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off from April 27 to 18 May 2025 in Egypt.

Check out the full outcome of the draw below.