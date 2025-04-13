2024/25 GPL Matchday 27 Wrap Up: Medeama FC humiliate Dreams FC as Vision FC draw with Hearts of Oak

The Matchday 27 games of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with interesting results.

On Friday at the TNA Park, Medeama SC hammered Dreams FC 4-0. Kingsley Braye scored a hat-trick before Mubarik Yussif completed the rout.

Braye broke the deadlock in the 38th minute before scoring deep in added time to end the first half 2-0.

After recess, Braye completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute before Mubarik Yussif completed the rout with the fourth goal through a spot kick in the 88th minute.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Accra Lions came from behind to secure a 2-1 win. The match got off to a lively start as Prince Tweneboah fired the visitors ahead in the 5th minute, silencing the home team with an early blow.

After recess, Hamzata Musah leveled the score in the 71st minute, and five minutes later, Lucky Nwafor struck what proved to be the match-winner, completing a dramatic turnaround for the home side.

In the Sunday games, Asante Kotoko dropped points at home after being held 1-1 by Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Darlvin Yeboah put the visitors in front in the 59th minute before Albert Amoah equalised for Kotoko in the 80th minute.

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, Vision FC held Hearts of Oak 1-1. The Phobians scored first through Kelvin Osei Asibey in the 38th minute before Meshack Sowah Adjetey pulled parity two minutes into the second half.

Elsewhere, Karela United eased to a comfortable 2-0 win over Aduana FC to continue their fight against the drop.

Adamu Alhassan scored a brace to hand United their 7th win of the season at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea strolled to a narrow 1-0 win over Heart of Lions with Zackaria Fuseini scoring the match-winner at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Fuseini scored in the 17th minute to delight the fans as Chelsea extended their Premier League win to nine.

Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN's Park battled their way to the joint top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 win over Young Apostles FC at home on Sunday.

Alex Esso scored the decisive goal on the stroke of the first half to separate the two teams.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Legon Cities continued their slide towards the Premier League relegation zone as FC Samartex 1996 secured a comfortable victory against the Accra side on Sunday.

Having gone into the game hoping to improve from their 0-0 stalemate against Young Apostles, Cities were unable to impose themselves as they fell to defeat.

Emmanuel Mamah found the breakthrough in the 21st minute before Baba Musa Hamadu sealed victory with the second goal in the 58th minute.

Asante Kotoko, Bibiani GoldStars, Nations FC and Medeama SC occupy the top four, while Accra Lions, Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC sit in the relegation zone.

