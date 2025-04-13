ModernGhana logo
WPL 2024/25: Police Ladies clinch Southern Zone Championship after Hasaacas Ladies slip

By GFA Communications
SUN, 13 APR 2025

The Southern Zone of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League has a new champion in Police Ladies, following an impressive 18-match week run.

After a hard-fought 2-0 win over FC Epiphany Warriors on the final match day at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Accra, Police Ladies cemented their top spot, two points clear of contenders Hasaacas Ladies.

The two teams were joint top of the table with 36 points, separated only by goal difference, heading into the final match day.

Police Ladies are cruising into the grand final of the league for the first time, following Hasaacas Ladies' failure to pick up all three points at home against Jonina Ladies.

The record title holders, Hasaacas Ladies, were pushed to the edge by Jonina Ladies in a thrilling match that ended 1-1, stalling their title hopes.

Police Ladies finished the campaign with 11 wins, six draws, and one defeat, accruing 39 points. Police Ladies will now face Northern Zonal Champions, Ampem Darkoa, in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League playoff finale on a later date in May.

