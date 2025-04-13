We have to confident of winning the return leg - Thomas Partey on Arsenal's showdown with Real Madrid

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has urged his Arsenal teammates to be confident ahead of their Champions League return leg game against Real Madrid.

The Gunners head to the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, April 16, with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Partey followed up his Champions League display with a goal in Arsenal’s Premier League win over Brentford, continuing his impressive run of form.

Ahead of the crucial match in Madrid, Partey expressed confidence in Arsenal’s chances against the defending European champions.

“I think we've experienced this many times when we play here, and I think it's not going to be something different,” he said.

“We just have to be confident with the ball and try to play our game.

“We all know what we have to do. We have to go there with the mentality to win. We want to win every game.

"And I think we have to play our game, be confident with the ball and also try to find our weaknesses and keep attacking them," he added.

Kick off for the game is scheduled at 19:00 GMT.