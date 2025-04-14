Ghana Olympic Committee, Commonwealth Games Federation Ghana hold peaceful extraordinary congress

The Extraordinary Assembly of the Ghana Olympic Committee held on Saturday, April 12 at the Accra International Conference Centre ended on a smooth and credible note as the administration of President Ben Nunoo Mensah demonstrated transparency, accountability, and fairness to the admiration of all delegates.

The delegates could not help but give a resounding applause after Treasurer Frederick Acheampong had delivered the statement of accounts for the 2023–2024 financial years.

Deputy Treasurer Isaac Aboagye Duah also presented the budget for the year 2025 to an overwhelming approval from the delegates.

"For the first time in the history of the GOC congresses, accounts were presented without any faults or fights," said Samuel Ayeh (Jollof), a former athlete, coach, and representative of the Security Services.

However, Bawa Fuseini, representing Ghana Athletics, called for consistency, while Christen Ashiley, representing Ghana Canoeing and Rowing, requested a uniform support to the National Federations in the payment of their affiliation fees to their IFs.

Mr. Charles Asare of Ghana Cricket commended Congress for having one of the best, smooth, and controversy-free meetings with no hot debates and drills.

Mr. Yakubu Abdul Razak, aka 'Commando', representing the Ghana Kickboxing Association, congratulated the board for their excellent service. He said the President had led the GOC very well in the last eight years and urged his successor to improve upon the sound foundation as well as the prudent and transparent financial management carried out by the outgoing President.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ben Nunoo Mensah, who is also known as HRH Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, Development Chief of the Ga State, lauded delegates for the trust and confidence they had in the board, which has resulted in many achievements, and prayed that the legacies would be improved.

As the GOC goes for an Elective Congress on April 26, 2025, he wished all the candidates well and advised the delegates to vote for individuals based on their credibility, integrity, selflessness, as well as their records and achievements, to ensure that the good brand and image of the GOC/CGA is maintained at all times.

He thanked all who supported him and the board over the past eight years, including sponsors, the media, sports enthusiasts, and discerning Ghanaians, and charged the incoming board to ensure that the over USD 500,000 savings accrued is invested into the OlympAfrica Juvenile Sports Excellence Centre at Amasaman, as he had intended.

