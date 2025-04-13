Thomas Partey could miss Arsenal return leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday

Thomas Partey could miss Arsenal's UEFA Champions League return leg encounter against Real Madrid on Wednesday due to injury concerns.

The Ghana international, who scored in the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, was substituted due to discomfort.

The club, however, awaits the outcome of the medical assessment of the 31-year-old ahead of the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu

Speaking to the media after the game, Arteta said: “We didn’t expect the issue with Thomas that we had to take him out. He felt something, so we didn’t want to take any risks.

"We don’t know the diagnosis yet, I haven’t spoken to the doctors. They will check him now and see how he is," he added.

Partey had recently returned to full fitness and played a key role in the Gunners’ midfield, but his potential absence would be a blow as Arsenal aim to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 2009.

Arsenal travel to Spain with a commanding three-goal lead, but Real Madrid’s European pedigree means Arteta is keen to have as many of his key players available as possible.