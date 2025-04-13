ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 13 Apr 2025 Football News

Thomas Partey could miss Arsenal return leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday

Thomas Partey could miss Arsenal return leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday

Thomas Partey could miss Arsenal's UEFA Champions League return leg encounter against Real Madrid on Wednesday due to injury concerns.

The Ghana international, who scored in the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, was substituted due to discomfort.

The club, however, awaits the outcome of the medical assessment of the 31-year-old ahead of the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu

Speaking to the media after the game, Arteta said: “We didn’t expect the issue with Thomas that we had to take him out. He felt something, so we didn’t want to take any risks.

"We don’t know the diagnosis yet, I haven’t spoken to the doctors. They will check him now and see how he is," he added.

Partey had recently returned to full fitness and played a key role in the Gunners’ midfield, but his potential absence would be a blow as Arsenal aim to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 2009.

Arsenal travel to Spain with a commanding three-goal lead, but Real Madrid’s European pedigree means Arteta is keen to have as many of his key players available as possible.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Youre declared persona non grata — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loitering campus, causing troubles 'You're declared persona non grata' — KNUST bans two dismissed students for loit...

1 hour ago

GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students

1 hour ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

1 hour ago

President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence University by Military President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence Univ...

1 hour ago

We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleum Hub CEO Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleu...

1 hour ago

Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem

1 hour ago

REUTERS - Emmanuel Herman Tanzania's top opposition party barred from upcoming election

1 hour ago

AFP - JOEL SAGET Algeria lodges 'strong protest' after consular official indicted in France

1 hour ago

The day after voters poured into polling stations, calm reigned on the streets of the capital Libreville -- a contrast with previous elections in 2016 and 2023 marked by tensions and unrest. By Daniel Beloumou Olomo (AFP) Gabon junta chief 'well ahead' in presidential race

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line