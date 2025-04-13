U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites await new group opponents after fresh draw decision

Ghana’s U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, will find out their new group stage opponents for the upcoming U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) today, following a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a fresh draw.

The redraw has been prompted by Ivory Coast’s withdrawal from both hosting and participating in the tournament. As a result, Tunisia has been drafted in as a replacement team, while Egypt has been announced as the new host nation.

CAF is reorganizing the draw to align with standard tournament protocol, which places the host nation—now Egypt—in Group A.

Initially, Ghana had been placed in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, DR Congo, and Tanzania. However, with the changes in hosting and participation, that group composition will now be revised.

The rescheduled U-20 AFCON will run from April 27 to May 18, with the top four teams earning qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, set to take place from September 27 to October 19.

A total of 13 qualified nations will take part in today’s draw, which will produce three groups for the tournament.

Qualified Teams for U-20 AFCON Egypt 2025: