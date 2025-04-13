ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites await new group opponents after fresh draw decision

Football News U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites await new group opponents after fresh draw decision
SUN, 13 APR 2025

Ghana’s U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, will find out their new group stage opponents for the upcoming U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) today, following a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a fresh draw.

The redraw has been prompted by Ivory Coast’s withdrawal from both hosting and participating in the tournament. As a result, Tunisia has been drafted in as a replacement team, while Egypt has been announced as the new host nation.

CAF is reorganizing the draw to align with standard tournament protocol, which places the host nation—now Egypt—in Group A.

Initially, Ghana had been placed in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, DR Congo, and Tanzania. However, with the changes in hosting and participation, that group composition will now be revised.

The rescheduled U-20 AFCON will run from April 27 to May 18, with the top four teams earning qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, set to take place from September 27 to October 19.

A total of 13 qualified nations will take part in today’s draw, which will produce three groups for the tournament.

Qualified Teams for U-20 AFCON Egypt 2025:

  • CECAFA: Tanzania, Kenya


  • COSAFA: South Africa, Zambia

  • UNAF: Egypt (hosts), Morocco, Tunisia

  • UNIFFAC: DR Congo, Central African Republic

  • WAFU A: Senegal, Sierra Leone

  • WAFU B: Nigeria, Ghana

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

38 minutes ago

GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students

38 minutes ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

38 minutes ago

President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence University by Military President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence Univ...

45 minutes ago

We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama

45 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleum Hub CEO Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleu...

57 minutes ago

Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem

58 minutes ago

REUTERS - Emmanuel Herman Tanzania's top opposition party barred from upcoming election

58 minutes ago

AFP - JOEL SAGET Algeria lodges 'strong protest' after consular official indicted in France

58 minutes ago

The day after voters poured into polling stations, calm reigned on the streets of the capital Libreville -- a contrast with previous elections in 2016 and 2023 marked by tensions and unrest. By Daniel Beloumou Olomo (AFP) Gabon junta chief 'well ahead' in presidential race

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line