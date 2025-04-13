Andre Onana dropped from Manchester United squad to face Newcastle

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been left out of Sunday's Premier League game at Newcastle.

Onana was at fault for both Lyon goals in his side's 2-2 draw in the Europa League on Thursday - a day after he had been called "one of the worst goalkeepers" in United's history by former Red Devils player Nemanja Matic.

Sources confirmed Onana has been omitted from Ruben Amorim's squad for the game at St James' Park to allow the Cameroon international to "rest and disconnect".

It is expected he will be in contention to face Lyon in the return leg of the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Thursday and has been assured the change is not regarded as permanent.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will miss Sunday's match after he was admitted to hospital having "felt unwell for a number of days", the club has said.

Turkey's Altay Bayindir is expected to deputise for Onana at Newcastle in what would be only his sixth appearance of the season and his first Premier League game.

He has not featured since January, having played only in cup games this season.

Since the start of last season Onana has made eight errors leading to goals in all competitions, the most of any keeper playing for a Premier League club.

Amorim defended the 29-year-old after the performance against Lyon, saying he had made more mistakes this season than Onana.

Onana has struggled to live up to his £47m transfer fee since his arrival from Inter Milan in 2023 but has played all 69 Premier League games since he joined the club.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag ditched popular first-choice David de Gea, believing Onana was better with the ball at his feet.

However, Onana has made a series of mistakes, with the first goal in Lyon, when he dived to push a routine shot away from goal but inexplicably missed it, a prime example.

Aside from Onana's on-field issues, he has also had to deal with off-field problems.

His wife Melanie Kamayou was robbed as she left a restaurant in Cheshire last month.

Onana concedes a goal every 63 minutes on average

All Man Utd goalkeepers with 10+ Premier League apps

Man Utd GKs in PL Games (10+) Minutes played Goals conceded Mins/conceded Clean sheet % Roy Carroll 49 4,260 28 152 49 Tomasz Kuszczak 32 2,802 20 140 47 Ben Foster 12 1,080 9 120 50 Edwin van der Sar 186 16,591 142 117 48 Peter Schmeichel 252 22,376 212 106 44 Tim Howard 45 4,003 42 95 36 Raimond van der Gouw 37 2,743 29 95 22 Dean Henderson 13 1,125 12 94 31 Fabien Barthez 92 8,079 88 92 33 Mark Bosnich 23 1,875 21 89 39 Gary Walsh 13 1,140 13 88 39 David de Gea 415 37,289 446 84 35 Anders Lindegaard 19 1,710 21 81 47 Andre Onana 69 6,210 99 63 26

Source: Opta - correct as of 9.4.25

Onana makes the most saves per game

Man Utd goalkeepers with 900+ Premier League mins in last 20 years

Tap on Saves per 90 or Saves % columns to order by highest/lowest

Man Utd GKs since 03-04 Mins played (900+) Saves per 90 Save % Andre Onana 6,210 3.4 70.1 Dean Henderson 1,125 3.2 76.5 David de Gea 37,289 2.8 72.0 Tomasz Kuszczak 2,802 2.7 80.6 Ben Foster 1,080 2.6 77.5 Tim Howard 4,003 2.6 73.1 Edwin van der Sar 16,591 2.5 76.1 Roy Carroll 2,880 2.4 79.4 Anders Lindegaard 1,710 2.3 67.2

Source: Opta - correct as of 9.4.25