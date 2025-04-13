ModernGhana logo
Andre Onana dropped from Manchester United squad to face Newcastle

By BBC
SUN, 13 APR 2025

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been left out of Sunday's Premier League game at Newcastle.

Onana was at fault for both Lyon goals in his side's 2-2 draw in the Europa League on Thursday - a day after he had been called "one of the worst goalkeepers" in United's history by former Red Devils player Nemanja Matic.

Sources confirmed Onana has been omitted from Ruben Amorim's squad for the game at St James' Park to allow the Cameroon international to "rest and disconnect".

It is expected he will be in contention to face Lyon in the return leg of the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Thursday and has been assured the change is not regarded as permanent.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will miss Sunday's match after he was admitted to hospital having "felt unwell for a number of days", the club has said.

Turkey's Altay Bayindir is expected to deputise for Onana at Newcastle in what would be only his sixth appearance of the season and his first Premier League game.

He has not featured since January, having played only in cup games this season.

Since the start of last season Onana has made eight errors leading to goals in all competitions, the most of any keeper playing for a Premier League club.

Amorim defended the 29-year-old after the performance against Lyon, saying he had made more mistakes this season than Onana.

Onana has struggled to live up to his £47m transfer fee since his arrival from Inter Milan in 2023 but has played all 69 Premier League games since he joined the club.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag ditched popular first-choice David de Gea, believing Onana was better with the ball at his feet.

However, Onana has made a series of mistakes, with the first goal in Lyon, when he dived to push a routine shot away from goal but inexplicably missed it, a prime example.

Aside from Onana's on-field issues, he has also had to deal with off-field problems.

His wife Melanie Kamayou was robbed as she left a restaurant in Cheshire last month.

  • Onana concedes a goal every 63 minutes on average

All Man Utd goalkeepers with 10+ Premier League apps

  • Man Utd GKs in PL
  • Games (10+)
  • Minutes played
  • Goals conceded
  • Mins/conceded
  • Clean sheet %
  • Roy Carroll
  • 49
  • 4,260
  • 28
  • 152
  • 49
  • Tomasz Kuszczak
  • 32
  • 2,802
  • 20
  • 140
  • 47
  • Ben Foster
  • 12
  • 1,080
  • 9
  • 120
  • 50
  • Edwin van der Sar
  • 186
  • 16,591
  • 142
  • 117
  • 48
  • Peter Schmeichel
  • 252
  • 22,376
  • 212
  • 106
  • 44
  • Tim Howard
  • 45
  • 4,003
  • 42
  • 95
  • 36
  • Raimond van der Gouw
  • 37
  • 2,743
  • 29
  • 95
  • 22
  • Dean Henderson
  • 13
  • 1,125
  • 12
  • 94
  • 31
  • Fabien Barthez
  • 92
  • 8,079
  • 88
  • 92
  • 33
  • Mark Bosnich
  • 23
  • 1,875
  • 21
  • 89
  • 39
  • Gary Walsh
  • 13
  • 1,140
  • 13
  • 88
  • 39
  • David de Gea
  • 415
  • 37,289
  • 446
  • 84
  • 35
  • Anders Lindegaard
  • 19
  • 1,710
  • 21
  • 81
  • 47
  • Andre Onana
  • 69
  • 6,210
  • 99
  • 63
  • 26

Source: Opta - correct as of 9.4.25
Onana makes the most saves per game
Man Utd goalkeepers with 900+ Premier League mins in last 20 years

Tap on Saves per 90 or Saves % columns to order by highest/lowest

  • Man Utd GKs since 03-04
  • Mins played (900+)
  • Saves per 90
  • Save %
  • Andre Onana
  • 6,210
  • 3.4
  • 70.1
  • Dean Henderson
  • 1,125
  • 3.2
  • 76.5
  • David de Gea
  • 37,289
  • 2.8
  • 72.0
  • Tomasz Kuszczak
  • 2,802
  • 2.7
  • 80.6
  • Ben Foster
  • 1,080
  • 2.6
  • 77.5
  • Tim Howard
  • 4,003
  • 2.6
  • 73.1
  • Edwin van der Sar
  • 16,591
  • 2.5
  • 76.1
  • Roy Carroll
  • 2,880
  • 2.4
  • 79.4
  • Anders Lindegaard
  • 1,710
  • 2.3
  • 67.2

Source: Opta - correct as of 9.4.25

