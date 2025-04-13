Ghana’s John Zile calls for rematch after Controversial defeat to South Africa’s Siyabulela Hem

Ghanaian boxer John Zile is demanding a rematch following a controversial loss to South Africa’s Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem in their bout for the WBO Youth World Junior Featherweight title.

The closely contested fight, held on Friday night at the Border Conference Centre in Abbotsford, East London, ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Hem, with judges scoring the bout 97-92, 96-93, 96-93. However, Zile expressed his disappointment and disagreement with the outcome.

“I truly believe I won the fight,” Zile stated immediately after the bout. “I didn’t get enough notice to prepare properly, but with adequate preparation, I’m confident I can defeat him.”

The loss marks a significant setback for Zile (14-2-2), who described it as the most painful of his career. It also represents the second recent international disappointment for Ghana’s Bronx Gym, following Felix Ajom’s defeat in Namibia in a WBO Africa Super Featherweight title clash.

Despite the setback, Zile remains determined and is hopeful for a rematch under better circumstances, aiming to reclaim his standing on the international stage.