ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s John Zile calls for rematch after Controversial defeat to South Africa’s Siyabulela Hem

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Boxing Ghana’s John Zile calls for rematch after Controversial defeat to South Africa’s Siyabulela Hem
SUN, 13 APR 2025

Ghanaian boxer John Zile is demanding a rematch following a controversial loss to South Africa’s Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem in their bout for the WBO Youth World Junior Featherweight title.

The closely contested fight, held on Friday night at the Border Conference Centre in Abbotsford, East London, ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Hem, with judges scoring the bout 97-92, 96-93, 96-93. However, Zile expressed his disappointment and disagreement with the outcome.

“I truly believe I won the fight,” Zile stated immediately after the bout. “I didn’t get enough notice to prepare properly, but with adequate preparation, I’m confident I can defeat him.”

The loss marks a significant setback for Zile (14-2-2), who described it as the most painful of his career. It also represents the second recent international disappointment for Ghana’s Bronx Gym, following Felix Ajom’s defeat in Namibia in a WBO Africa Super Featherweight title clash.

Despite the setback, Zile remains determined and is hopeful for a rematch under better circumstances, aiming to reclaim his standing on the international stage.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students GES announces optional Easter break for SHS Form 2 students

38 minutes ago

We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP Yohuno assures Bawku Naba, residents

38 minutes ago

President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence University by Military President Mahama pledges full support for establishment of National Defence Univ...

45 minutes ago

We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama We don’t want Ebi Bright as mayor – Tema Youth to President Mahama

45 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleum Hub CEO Akufo-Addo failed to disburse GH¢250m earmarked for land compensation — Petroleu...

57 minutes ago

Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem Accra is a tough city to walk in: how city planners can fix the problem

58 minutes ago

REUTERS - Emmanuel Herman Tanzania's top opposition party barred from upcoming election

58 minutes ago

AFP - JOEL SAGET Algeria lodges 'strong protest' after consular official indicted in France

58 minutes ago

The day after voters poured into polling stations, calm reigned on the streets of the capital Libreville -- a contrast with previous elections in 2016 and 2023 marked by tensions and unrest. By Daniel Beloumou Olomo (AFP) Gabon junta chief 'well ahead' in presidential race

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line