Sun, 13 Apr 2025 Athletics

GOC Extraordinary Assembly ends successfully, sets stage for Elective Congress

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The Extraordinary Assembly of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), held on Saturday, April 12, at the Accra International Conference Centre, concluded successfully, marked by transparency, accountability, and unity under the leadership of President Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Delegates applauded following the presentation of the 2024 financial report by Treasurer Frederick Acheampong, signaling approval of the Committee's financial stewardship. The 2025 budget, presented by Deputy Treasurer Isaac Aboagye Duah, was also met without contest, reinforcing confidence in the GOC’s financial direction.

"For the first time in the history of GOC congresses, accounts were presented without any faults or confrontations," remarked Samuel Ayeh, popularly known as ‘Jollof’—a former athlete, coach, and Security Services representative.

Despite the overall approval, some delegates called for improvements. Bawa Fuseini of Ghana Athletics urged consistency, while Christen Ashiley of Ghana Canoeing and Rowing advocated for collective GOC support in helping federations meet their international affiliation obligations.

Charles Asare of Ghana Cricket commended the Assembly for being one of the smoothest and most peaceful in recent memory, with no contentious debates or procedural delays.

Yakubu Abdul Razak, also known as "Commando," representing the Ghana Kickboxing Association, praised the outgoing leadership, describing their eight-year tenure as impactful. He acknowledged President Ben Nunoo Mensah’s guidance and encouraged his eventual successor to build upon the strong foundation laid.

Speaking to the media after the session, Ben Nunoo Mensah—also known as HRH Nii Kojo Ashiefie Papanyira I, Development Chief of the Ga State—expressed gratitude to the delegates for their enduring trust in the board. He noted that this confidence had driven many of the Committee’s achievements over the years.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Elective Congress on April 26, 2025, he wished all candidates well and urged delegates to vote wisely for the betterment of Ghana sports and to uphold the GOC's image as a credible and results-oriented institution.

He concluded by thanking all who supported his administration over the past eight years, including sponsors, the media, sports lovers, and patriotic Ghanaians.

