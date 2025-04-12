ModernGhana logo
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey on target for Arsenal in 1-1 stalemate against Brentford

Ghana international Thomas Partey was on target for Arsenal on Saturday evening, helping the team to secure a point from their 1-1 draw against Brentford in the English Premier League.

The two teams locked horns at Emirates Stadium today to fight for points in their matchday 32 fixture of the league campaign.

Fresh off his outstanding performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in mid-week, Thomas Partey started the game for the Gunners but as a full-back against Brentford.

Despite the change in role, the Black Stars midfielder excelled and netted the only goal for his side at the end of the contest.

Partey’s equaliser came in the 61st minute after he was set up by Declan Rice following a counter-attack.

The Ghana midfield enforcer smashed his effort past the Brentford goalkeeper with a first-time shot into the net from close range.

Unfortunately, for Arsenal, the team could not defend the lead, allowing the visitors to score in the 74th minute courtesy of a strike from Yoane Wissa.

The match eventually ended in a stalemate, with Thomas Partey earning a 7.7 rating.

Thomas Partey, 33, will be key for Arsenal heading into the team’s quarter-final second leg meeting with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League next week.

The showdown is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6. The match will kick off at 7 pm at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

