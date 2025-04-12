ModernGhana logo
Thomas Partey scores as Arsenal share spoils with Brentford

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey found the back of the net, but Arsenal were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Brentford in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Fresh off a resounding win over Real Madrid earlier in the week, the Gunners were looking to maintain their momentum.

Arsenal nearly struck early when Kieran Tierney nodded in a cross from Ethan Nwaneri, but the goal was ruled out after VAR confirmed the left-back was offside.

Despite dominating possession and territory, Arsenal were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

The breakthrough came in the 61st minute, when Partey slotted home after a fine buildup involving Declan Rice. The goal marked Partey's fourth of the season.

Brentford, however, responded in the 74th minute. Nathan Collins headed the ball back into the Arsenal box, where Yoane Wissa reacted smartly to steer it into the net and level the score.

The result leaves Arsenal with work to do in the title race, especially as Liverpool could extend their lead to 13 points when they face West Ham on Sunday.

Attention now turns to Arsenal’s crucial Champions League second-leg tie in Madrid on Wednesday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

