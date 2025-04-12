'His legacy will be eternal' - Guardiola heaps praise on departing De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has said Kevin De Bruyne will leave an eternal legacy at Manchester City.

After a 10-year stint at City which has yielded six Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, five League Cups and a UEFA Champions League, the Belgian confirmed he would be departing at the end of the season.

There has been widespread praise for De Bruyne, and Guardiola paid a glowing tribute in an interview with TNT Sports.

"It was weird the first days, but now he's feeling good," Guardiola said when asked about De Bruyne’s mood in the aftermath of his announcement.

"He will get [a great reaction from the crowd] in our home games, even away games, for what he has done.

"His legacy will be eternal."

De Bruyne was named in the starting XI for City’s home clash with Crystal Palace, live on TNT Sports and discovery+, and Guardiola hinted the 33-year-old would feature regularly in the remaining games this season.

"Of course it's very nice to play at home and see him play in the last games here," Guardiola said.

City’s aim for the remainder of the season is to secure a place in the top five to earn a place in next season’s Champions League.

"We have to win games to play in the Champions League next season," Guardiola said. "It's the last part of the season when you fight for the title or whatever so last seven games are important.

"It's very different. It's the first time we have done it [being out of the title race], so we have to accept it.

"We deserve [to be] where we are. But it's still in our hands and as long as we have the chance we will fight for it."