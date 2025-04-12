ModernGhana logo
PL: Everton win to dent Forest Champions League hopes

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Abdoulaye Doucoure is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season
SAT, 12 APR 2025
Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a dramatic 94th-minute winner as Everton dealt Nottingham Forest's Champions League hopes a huge blow with victory at the City Ground.

Forest were unable to find a breakthrough and the contest looked to be heading for a goalless draw, but the Blues had other ideas as substitute Dwight McNeil laid a pass through to Doucoure to coolly slot home a late winner.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have delivered a remarkable campaign by climbing to third in the Premier League, but victories for Manchester City and Aston Villa on Saturday moved them into the top five, leaving Forest looking on nervously.

In scorching conditions, the first half was a slow burner with the two sides calling both goalkeepers into making comfortable saves.

James Garner's low shot and Iliman Ndiaye's header were kept out by home keeper Matz Sels while at the other end, Jota Silva's strike on the turn and tame nodded effort were straight at Jordan Pickford.

The sprightly Callum Hudson-Odoi looked to create some magic on the break in the second period but could not get enough curl onto a shot after cutting inside, as his attempt smothered by Pickford.

With time running out, Everton snatched a stunning win on the counter-attack to climb up to 14th and leave Forest shellshocked.

