PL: Okoli header gives Leicester rare point at Brighton

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Caleb Okolis first Premier League goal gave Leicester City their first point in nine games
SAT, 12 APR 2025
Caleb Okoli scored the equaliser as relegation-threatened Leicester City ended their eight-game losing streak and hurt Brighton's ambitions of qualifying for Europe with a hard-earned draw.

Okoli, starting in place of the injured Wout Faes, powered a diving header from Bilal El Khannouss' free-kick past Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to rescue a rare point for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side.

The Foxes had scored their first league goal since 26 January when Stephy Mavididi equalised in the first half to cancel out Joao Pedro's penalty that had given Brighton a deserved lead after a dominant start.

But the visitors remain second from bottom of the Premier League and 14 points from safety with six games remaining.

Brazilian forward Pedro had opened the scoring from 12 yards just past the half-hour mark after Simon Adingra's shot struck the arm of Leicester centre-back Conor Coady inside the box.

But seconds after Adingra brushed the top of the crossbar for the Seagulls, Mavididi capitalised on Lewis Dunk's defensive mistake and beat Verbruggen to end the Foxes' run of 885 minutes without a goal in the top flight.

Matt O'Riley was then denied by the woodwork again but Leicester ended the half strongly and Verbruggen had to tip away a header from Kasey McAteer.

But it was Brighton who regained the lead early in the second half after a pull of O'Riley's shirt by Luke Thomas in the box and Pedro slotted his spot-kick into the top corner, giving Mads Hermansen no chance to save.

However, the Foxes continued to probe for a way back and after Patson Daka was denied by goalkeeper Verbruggen, Okoli turned home El Khannouss' free-kick.

Leicester were denied all three points by the woodwork that kept out El Khannouss' curling effort.

Brighton are now winless in three matches and sit ninth, seven points adrift of the top four.

