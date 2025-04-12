ModernGhana logo
PL: De Bruyne stars as City come from two down to hammer Palace 5-2

By Eurosport
SAT, 12 APR 2025

Kevin De Bruyne inspired a rousing Manchester City comeback as Pep Guardiola's side hit back from trailing Crystal Palace 2-0 to complete a thrilling 5-2 Premier League victory at the Etihad.

Eberechi Eze (8') and Chris Richards (21') had given Oliver Glasner's in-form side a shock 2-0 lead at a sun-drenched Etihad before De Bruyne, who is set to end his 10-year stay at City at the end of the season, almost launched a one-man comeback mission that saw them move fourth top of the table.

The mood music of the contest appeared to change when Eze saw a fine finish narrowly ruled out for offside to make it 3-0 on 28 minutes before City assumed control.

After hitting the post with a thumping shot, De Bruyne bagged a free-kick from 25 yards on 33 minutes before the Belgium playmaker's headed knockdown from a James McAtee cross was swept into the net by Omar Marmoush three minutes later.

With the momentum firmly with the home side, City brushed aside a visiting team who had been unbeaten in their previous 10 matches with De Bruyne setting up Mateo Kovavic for the third goal (47') before McAtee bounded onto a long pass from goalkeeper Ederson to round Dean Henderson to make it four on 56 minutes.

Nico O'Reilly guided a deflected volley into the net (79') for the fifth to secure a merited three points for the home side, who move two points above Chelsea and Newcastle in the race for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Palace remain 11th with 43 points from 31 matches as they continue to chase a European spot next term.

