Medeama SC: Kingsley Braye dedicates hat-trick heroics to his mother

Medeama SC striker, Kingsley Braye, has dedicated his hat-trick against Dreams FC to his mother.

In the Matchday 27 games of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, the Yellow and Mauve hosted the Still Believe lads at the TNA Park on Friday night.

Braye broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a powerful header to make it before doubling the lead deep in additional time to end the first half 2-0.

The promising 22-year-old striker completed his hat-trick in the 72nd minute when he confidently dispatched a penalty.

Yussif Mubarik sealed the rout in the 88th minute, converting a second penalty to ensure a 4-0 scoreline that flattered Medeama’s dominance.

Speaking after the game, Braye dedicated his three goals to his mother, whose birthday coincided with the game.

“This hat-trick is for my mom—she’s my everything,” Braye said.

“It’s her birthday, and I wanted to give her something special. She’s my biggest inspiration, always encouraging me to chase my dreams. I’m so happy I could make her smile today," he added.

Medeama now sit 5th on the league log with 41 points and face Heart of Lions on Wednesday at the Kpando Sports Stadium.