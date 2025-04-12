ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu praises GFA after Black Stars' wins against Chad and Madagascar

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu praises GFA after Black Stars wins against Chad and Madagascar
SAT, 12 APR 2025

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has lauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their role in the Black Stars' back-to-back victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The senior national team secured a commanding 5-0 win over Chad in Matchday 5, followed by a 3-0 triumph over Madagascar in Matchday 6. These impressive results have propelled Ghana to the top of Group I with 15 points after six matches.

Reflecting on the victories, Agyemang-Badu commended the GFA's leadership for their strategic planning and decision-making leading up to the matches.

"I think the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must also be commended for some of their decisions to bring on Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan closer to the team," Agyemang-Badu told Happy FM in an interview.

"Winning these two games was important and the players must be praised by the GFA must be praised for their effort and the plans which were laid for the games," he added.

Looking ahead, Ghana will aim to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with crucial encounters against Chad and Mali in Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualifiers in September.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

18 hours ago

MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akufo-Addos govt — Health Minister 'MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akuf...

19 hours ago

IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage

19 hours ago

Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3 Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3

20 hours ago

Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injured Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injur...

20 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to smuggle close relative for Asante Mampong MCE position Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to 'smuggle' close relati...

20 hours ago

Speedy recovery — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang "Speedy recovery" — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Op...

21 hours ago

ICU urges govt to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back ICU urges gov't to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back

21 hours ago

Mahama announces GMAs postgraduate diploma upgrade Mahama announces GMA's postgraduate diploma upgrade

21 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minority NPP Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minori...

21 hours ago

Your statement most unfortunate — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitment promise to Bawku residents "Your statement most unfortunate" — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitme...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line