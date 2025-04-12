2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu praises GFA after Black Stars' wins against Chad and Madagascar

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has lauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their role in the Black Stars' back-to-back victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The senior national team secured a commanding 5-0 win over Chad in Matchday 5, followed by a 3-0 triumph over Madagascar in Matchday 6. These impressive results have propelled Ghana to the top of Group I with 15 points after six matches.

Reflecting on the victories, Agyemang-Badu commended the GFA's leadership for their strategic planning and decision-making leading up to the matches.

"I think the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must also be commended for some of their decisions to bring on Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan closer to the team," Agyemang-Badu told Happy FM in an interview.

"Winning these two games was important and the players must be praised by the GFA must be praised for their effort and the plans which were laid for the games," he added.

Looking ahead, Ghana will aim to secure their place in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with crucial encounters against Chad and Mali in Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualifiers in September.