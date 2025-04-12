ModernGhana logo
We are mentally and physically ready to face Bechem United - Asante Kotoko captain Frederick Asare

SAT, 12 APR 2025

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, says they are well prepared for their upcoming encounter against Bechem United.

The Reds will host the Hunters in the Matchday 27 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 13, with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Speaking to Wontumi FM in an interview ahead of the game, Asare assured that they are prepared not just mentally but physically to ensure victory against Bechem United.

“Preparations have been very good. When we went away [against Heart of Lions], we wanted a win, but we couldn’t get the win. If we really want to win the league, then we have to win all our remaining matches," Asare said.

“For the game against Bechem United, we are really prepared. Mentally, physically, I think we are very prepared to win the game,” he added.

Asante Kotoko, who lead the league log with 46 points, will aim to extend their lead at the top with a win.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
