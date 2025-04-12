ModernGhana logo
Saban Quaye accuses Legon Cities of unpaid wages despite Ghana FA ruling

Saban Quaye accuses Legon Cities of unpaid wages despite Ghana FA ruling
SAT, 12 APR 2025

Saban Quaye has accused Legon Cities of failure to adhere to a ruling by the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee regarding unpaid salary arrears.

Quaye explained that the committee made its ruling in November 2024, ordering Legon Cities to settle his outstanding wages following a contract dispute.

However, he claims that several months have passed since the decision, and the club has yet to fulfill its financial obligation.

"I was sick and working for them under contract when I got sick, they left me, they didn't pay me, they didn't pay me, and I sent the matter to the Disciplinary Committee. And they lost there they were ordered to pay me the accumulated salary," he told Peace FM.

He continued, "As I speak to you, they haven't paid when I got sick, then they stopped, so it is by the grace of God that when you are sick, the cost of medicines and other things. So I went through tough times as I speak to you, they haven't paid me the judgment has been given, and they have ignored it till now, they haven't paid me.”

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

