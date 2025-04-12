ModernGhana logo
I will keep working hard to win trophy with Black Stars - Jordan Ayew

SAT, 12 APR 2025

Black Stars captain, Jordan Ayew, has shared his determination to secure a trophy with the national team.

The Black Stars’ last major victory came in 1982, and since then, the team has faced challenges in capturing another title, despite reaching the AFCON finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015.

Recent disappointments include back-to-back eliminations in the AFCON group stages in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, followed by the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, which will be held in Morocco later this year.

Despite these setbacks and ongoing criticisms, Ayew has continued to lead by example, guiding the team to consecutive victories over Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the March international break.

In an interview, the Leicester City striker expressed his unwavering commitment to the national team, emphasizing that while he has been waiting for a trophy for years, he remains focused on his work and perseverance, hopeful that it will eventually lead to silverware.

"I've been waiting for a national team trophy for many years. I have to keep on working and pushing, and if it comes, it comes," Ayew said.

The recent wins have lifted the Black Stars to the top of Group I with 15 points, giving them renewed hope for future success.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

