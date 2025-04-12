ModernGhana logo
I am not concerned about the origin of Black Stars players - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

SAT, 12 APR 2025

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says he is less concerned about whether players invited to the Black Stars are local or foreign-based, as long as they are the best available talent.

Speaking after attending a Division One League match between Attram De Visser and Hohoe United at the Tuba Astro Turf on Friday, April 11, 2025, Mr. Adams stressed that the focus should be on quality rather than a player's location.

"For me, whether local or foreign-based players, I do not really care. If your best are foreign-based, if they are local, use them, train them, and let them reach the standard you want,” he said.

The minister's comments come amid ongoing public debate over the need for more homegrown players in the national team setup. However, Mr. Adams insists the priority should be national representation by merit.

Mr. Adams also revealed plans to invest broadly across all sporting disciplines, pledging comprehensive support to nurture talent across the country.

“We are going to make sure we invest in all phases. I’m not fixated on local or foreign players. What we want is to ensure that whatever material you have, you train them, pick the best, and let the best represent the country. That’s all I look for,” he added.

The match he attended ended in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for the home side, Attram De Visser.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

