La Liga preview: Leganes host Barcelona as Real Madrid head to Alaves

Barcelona and Real Madrid face away matches against Leganes and Alaves respectively, as the title race in La Liga continues into Matchday 31 this coming weekend.

Barcelona will head to the Municipal de Butarque Stadium for a clash with Leganes. Los Pepineros surprisingly claimed a 1-0 away win over the Blaugrana earlier this season, but they have since slipped into trouble and find themselves fighting against the prospect of relegation – making this clash against a title-chasing team one with huge stakes.

“We know the quality of our opponents, but we have to believe in ourselves and our quest,” said Leganes forward Daniel Raba. “There is not a lot of games remaining in the season and we need to take points wherever we can – even against the top teams if it is possible.”

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will tackle hosts Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorroza Stadium in the Basque region. Los Babazorros also find themselves battling against the threat of relegation from the Spanish top flight, but they are likely to come up against a Los Blancos team grimly determined to defend their title.

“We always have to look for improvement,” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti. “I know my players and have faith that they will be able to withstand the pressure of trying to win two major trophies [with their clash coming in between the two legs of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal].”

Elsewhere in La Liga this round, Atletico Madrid will welcome Real Valladolid to the Metropolitano Stadium, with Diego Simeone insisting that his team must continue to fight hard right until the end of the season – even though they look destined to finish third behind the Barca-Real duo.

“They [the leading pair] have a significant advantage; we’re aware of that. We’ll take it one game at a time, focusing on [our next opponent] and continuing on that path until the end,” said the Argentine tactician.

The round also features Athletic Bilbao at home to Rayo Vallecano, a tasty clash pitting Real Betis against Villarreal, Valencia welcome Sevilla to the Mestalla Stadium, and real Sociedad will chase three points at home to Mallorca.

Broadcast details

Friday 11 April

21:00: Valencia v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 12 April

14:00: Real Sociedad v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Getafe v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Celta Vigo v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Leganes v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 13 April

14:00: Osasuna v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Alaves v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Real Betis v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 14 April