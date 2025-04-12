Serie A preview: Inter Milan host Cagliari as Napoli clash with Empoli

The ‘Derby della Capitale’ between Lazio and Roma headlines Matchday 32 in Serie A this weekend, while Inter Milan, Napoli and Atalanta will chase home victories.

The heated rivalry between capital city clubs Lazio and Roma will have another chapter written into its history when the teams clash at the Olimpico Stadium on the evening of Sunday 13 April – with both teams fighting to secure some form of European qualification for next season.

Roma emerged as 2-0 winners over Lazio when the teams last met (in early January), and manager Claudio Ranieri will be determined to lead the Gialorossi to a league ‘double’ over Le Aquile.

“They always call me in problematic situations so I put on my helmet and start working, trying to instil serenity and desire to do,” said Ranieri, who was parachuted in earlier this season to rescue Roma after a poor start.

“It seemed logical to put world champions in the team… I tried to restore confidence and self-esteem, the quality of this team is very high but it needs to be sprinkled with the desire to get the win.”

Reigning champions Inter Milan will look to boost their hopes of back-to-back Scudettos when they welcome Cagliari to the San Siro on Saturday, while title rivals Atalanta and Napoli will be in action against Bologna and Empoli on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi is balancing a demanding schedule, as his team tackles this clash in between the two legs of a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Bayern Munich.

“The key is sacrificing together,” said Inzaghi. “We’ll enjoy the view from the top but focus on recharging our physical and mental energy.”

Partenopei boss Antonio Conte, meanwhile, is urging his team to keep up their fight for the title right until the end of the campaign: “To us it changes nothing, we have to look at ourselves and give everything. Then in the end we'll see the products of our efforts. I've always been critical when there was something to be critical about.”

The round opens on Friday with AC Milan chasing an away win against Udinese, and will also feature Juventus tackling Lecce in Turin, and Parma visiting Florence for a clash with Fiorentina.

Broadcast details

Friday 11 April

20:45: Udinese v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 12 April

15:00: Venezia v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football

18:00: Inter Milan v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Juventus v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 13 April

12:30: Atalanta v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Fiorentina v Parma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Verona v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

18:00: Como v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Lazio v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 14 April