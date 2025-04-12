Premier League preview: Nottingham Forest host Everton as Newcastle United tackle Manchester United

Liverpool will look to move closer to their title coronation, and the race for UEFA Champions League qualification hots up, as Matchday 32 of the Premier League is held from Saturday 12 to Monday 14 April 2025.

Liverpool have been champions in waiting for most of the season, and on Sunday they will look to move one step closer to picking up the trophy when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield. The Reds have battered the Hammers in recent meetings of the teams (claiming 5-0, 5-1 and 5-1 wins within the last four league meetings) and their supporters will expect another emphatic showing in the Merseyside sunshine.

West Ham have shown signs of improvement under Graham Potter, who believes that his sacking by Chelsea back in 2023 helped him grow as a person and as a coach: “In football, there are always ups and downs," he explained.

"I didn't want to lose my job, but when I look back, I can see it was probably the best thing for me. I've learned so much, and I think the next 10 or 20 years of my career will be better because of that experience.”

The weekend’s action opens on Saturday afternoon with Manchester City hosting Crystal Palace. The Citizens find themselves battling the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham in the race to finish in the Champions League qualification berths (which is likely to stretch down to the top five, due to English teams’ strong performance in UEFA competitions this season).

“People say how well Manchester City have played in recent years and one of the reasons is our work ethic, our discipline. We conceded few. This season is an exception in our period here together,” admitted manager Pep Guardiola.

"We don’t have the same players, definitely not. We are not the same as the last years – and it will be different next year.”

Saturday also features a London derby between Arsenal and Brentford, Sunday is headlined by a clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James Park, and the round-closing game on Monday night is between AFC Bournemouth and Fulham.

“As a team we have one eye [on qualifying for Europe]. We're taking it game by game. We just need to keep going,” said Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon.

Broadcast details

Saturday 12 April

13:30: Manchester City v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Nottingham Forest v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Southampton v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Events, SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport OTT3

18:30: Arsenal v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 13 April

15:00: Chelsea v Ipswich Town – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Liverpool v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

15:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:30: Newcastle United v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 14 April