Sports Minister Kofi Adams hails quality of Division One League after matchday visit

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has commended the quality of play in the Division One League following an exciting match between Attram De Visser and Hohoe United at the Tuba Astroturf on Friday.

Adams, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, was joined at the venue by assistant Black Stars coach John Paintsil.

“Well, it’s been a good game,” Adams said after the game. “I sat and was watching the game with the assistant coach of the senior national team, John Paintsil.

“He’s been a player and a coach before, so he was kind of running commentary as the game went on in the first half. We are impressed with the quality of play."

The Minister went on to praise the competitiveness of the Division One League, even drawing comparisons with the top tier of Ghanaian football.

“We are impressed with the quality of play. It looks like the Division One League looks very healthy and interesting than sometimes when you watch the Premier League.”

The tightly contested match ended in a 1-0 win for Attram De Visser.